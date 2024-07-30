Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

PIPR traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.34. 137,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,022. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

