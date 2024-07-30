Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of V2X worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -396.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

