Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Silgan by 118.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silgan by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 624,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,239. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

