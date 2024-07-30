Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,051 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Axonics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 339,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -214.16 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.