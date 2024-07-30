Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Surmodics worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,600. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

