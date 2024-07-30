Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of REPX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

