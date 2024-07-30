Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 18,148 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 409.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,904. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.