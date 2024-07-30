Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 23,125 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,459 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. 186,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,255. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.