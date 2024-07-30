Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of CECO Environmental worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 98,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 841,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.16 million, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

