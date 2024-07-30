Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 46,466 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Thermon Group worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

THR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

