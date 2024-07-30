Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Materion worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Materion by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

