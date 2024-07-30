Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Southwest Gas worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,223,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. 379,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

