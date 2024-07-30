Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.57. 773,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

