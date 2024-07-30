Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

