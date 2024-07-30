KeyCorp Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $230.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $227.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.81. 979,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,677. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

