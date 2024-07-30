Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.59 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.54. 24,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. Kforce has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

