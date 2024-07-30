Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.0 million-$355.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.6 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.73 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

