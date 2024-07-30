KickToken Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.91 million and $0.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,064.57 or 1.00121493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00070954 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01569859 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

