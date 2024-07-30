Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Up 0.3 %
KTYCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
About Kits Eyecare
