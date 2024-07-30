Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Up 0.3 %

KTYCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

