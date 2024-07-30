KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KREF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 7,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,483. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.