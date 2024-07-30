KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Read Our Latest Report on KREF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 7,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,483. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.