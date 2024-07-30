KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.