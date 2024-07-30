Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $37.29 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,230,786 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.