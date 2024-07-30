KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNKZF opened at C$64.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.70. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$50.45 and a 1-year high of C$66.15.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

