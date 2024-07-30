Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

