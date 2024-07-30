Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LW. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of LW opened at $56.23 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

