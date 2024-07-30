Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,815,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $72,550,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

