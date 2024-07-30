Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

