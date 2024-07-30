Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.60.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
