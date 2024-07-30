Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

