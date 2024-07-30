Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

