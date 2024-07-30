Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.26 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

