Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.075-3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

