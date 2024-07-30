Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,599. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

