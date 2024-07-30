Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

Shares of LBS stock remained flat at C$7.60 on Tuesday. 59,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75. Life & Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

