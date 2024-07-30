Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 6,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

