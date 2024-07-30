Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.20 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.00.

LFUS traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $258.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $305.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

