LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.05-3.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

