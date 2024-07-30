LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPSN stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

