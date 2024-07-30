London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 623 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $615.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

