LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LTC traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. 124,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

