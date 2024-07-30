LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 505.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

