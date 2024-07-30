Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

