Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

