Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.16

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$198.16 and last traded at C$197.02, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$197.58.
MEQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The business had revenue of C$61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.63%.
In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson bought 500 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$175.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
