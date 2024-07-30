Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOAN
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.