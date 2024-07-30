Maple Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Maple has a market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $17.81 or 0.00027012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

