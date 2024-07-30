MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $44.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of HZO opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 150,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 610,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

