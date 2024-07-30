Mark R. Ramser Sells 546 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Stock

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Park National Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRK traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $190.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

Park National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Park National by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

