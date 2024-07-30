Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Masimo has set its Q2 guidance at $0.73-0.79 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.54-3.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masimo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MASI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

