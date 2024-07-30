Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,075. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

