McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $613.54

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $613.54 and last traded at $613.54, with a volume of 23676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $606.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.